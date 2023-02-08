Vancouver approves fee increases at parks and pools

The Vancouver Park Board approved fee increases at the city’s parks and pools at a meeting Monday evening.

The City of Vancouver already increased prices of recreation services, golf, and event permits by 3% of 2022 prices on January 9, 2023. Now, prices will be adjusted to increase by 5% of 2022 prices on March 1, 2023.

The revised price increases are expected to bring in approximately $410,000 for the city.

The changes will only apply to regulation golf, not pitch-and-putt.

Here are the services increasing by an additional 2%:

Flexipass to community centre gyms

Pool drop-in fees

Exercise class fees

Kids’ play place visits

Skate rentals and sharpening

Personal training

Pool rental fees

Ice rental fees

Golf course fees

No further fee increases are planned for pitch and putt courses.

The Park Board also approved a proposition to allocate $200,000 from the Corporate Sponsorship Fund to expand the Leisure Access program which helps low-income Vancouverites access park and pool programs at a reduced cost.

The City increased the threshold for eligibility from 50% of median income to 60% of median income to reflect the increased cost of living, and also will create a new position that will be the central contact for people not familiar with the Leisure Access Pass.

According to the City of Vancouver, the 2021 census indicated that the median household income in Vancouver was $82,000, and the median individual income was $42,000.