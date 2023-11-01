NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Destined for a few": Luxury Vancouver condo sign hits housing sore spot

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 1 2023, 10:01 pm
"Destined for a few": Luxury Vancouver condo sign hits housing sore spot
Daily Hive

The slogan for a new luxury condo being built in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood has elicited both laughs and misery online for accurately summarizing the state of Vancouver’s housing market.

“Desired by many. Destined for a few,” reads the boarding for the under-construction Park Georgia building.

park georgia sign

Daily Hive

It’s being built at Georgia and Bidwell streets, at the site of the former Chevron gas station.

The Chevron gas station at 1616-1698 West Georgia Street was closed and demolished in 2017, shortly after it was acquired by Anthem Properties. The site has been sitting vacant ever since. (Daily Hive)

While the phrase may have begun as an attempt to drum up interest in the lavish 127-unit building, it’s made many Vancouverites reflect on just how difficult securing housing is as asking rents skyrocket and high interest rates make already-expensive home prices even less attainable.

“They got it right, eh” one Reddit user said.

They got it right eh? 😅
byu/Pristine-Ad-599 invancouver

“I too desire housing but am destined for few opportunities,” another person weighed in.

Comment
byu/Pristine-Ad-599 from discussion
invancouver

“I think this sentiment is being felt not just on a comedic level but a really painful level by many right now,” a third said. “It is a pretty sad state of affairs when basic rentals provide this much misery and stress for so many Canadians.

Comment
byu/Pristine-Ad-599 from discussion
invancouver

 

Daily Hive has reached out to Anthem Properties, the developer behind the sign, for its thoughts on the discussion it’s sparked. The developer has not replied.

1616-1698 West Georgia Street Vancouver

2021 artistic rendering of 1616-1698 West Georgia Street, Vancouver. (Kohn Pederson Fox/Chris Dikeakos Architects/Anthem Properties)

In June, Anthem asked the City of Vancouver for a “one-off” deferral of the remaining payment of what it owes. At the time, Anthem had paid $15.7 million of the $26.1 million in community amenity contributions (CACs) it agreed to provide as a condition of the lot’s rezoning for higher density.

The City’s typical CAC policy requires developers to pay 60% of their amenity contributions upfront in cash, with the remaining 40% due when the first building permit is issued.

Anthem’s reason for delay was due to economic challenges and rampant inflation and construction costs, according to a report from City staff.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop