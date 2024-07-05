Paris water quality so bad part of triathlon could be cut at Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner, and the multi-week event is set to be one of the biggest spectacles ever staged in one of the world’s most iconic cities.

But while the Olympics have been known for being one of the world’s most anticipated events, it’s also perhaps almost just as known for being the centre of at least a controversy or two at just about every single Games.

This year, one of the biggest pre-event storylines has had to do with the water quality of the Seine River, with the iconic body of water playing host to the Opening Ceremonies, as well as the triathlon and open water swimming events.

High levels of E.Coli have frequently popped up in the rivers, causing concern that the bacteria in the river might make it unsafe to compete in. Swimming in the river is illegal for the general public, as has been a law that spans back to the early 1920s.

However, those running the Games seem confident things will go on as planned.

“We have full confidence in the work undertaken by the State, the City of Paris and all of the relevant authorities to make the Seine swimmable so that the events can take place as planned,” organizers told USA Today. “As we have seen in recent days, summer conditions (strong sunshine, high temperatures, long periods without rain) bring about a significant improvement in water quality. We have observed this in the past week with results that would have enabled events to be held in the Seine on seven out of nine days.”

Interestingly, an Associated Press report suggests that the organizers could go for a drastic change, scrapping the swimming event altogether and converting the triathlon into a duathlon. While it might be the best call for the athletes’ health, it’d be a crushing blow to train years to compete in the event before having its format shifted days or weeks before it begins.

The men’s individual triathlon will be held on July 30, with the women’s event the next day on July 31. Meanwhile, there will also be a mixed relay event for the second time, which is expected to be held on August 5.

Marathon swimming, meanwhile, is scheduled to be held on August 8 and 9, beginning with the men’s event. Unlike the triathlon, the event could shift northeast to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, which is hosting the rowing and canoeing competitions.

The first Olympics events begin on July 24, with the Opening Ceremonies beginning on July 26, and the Closing Ceremonies to be held on August 11.