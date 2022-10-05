We tried Panago’s mouthwatering new plant-based dessert: Here's what we thought

One of our favourite things about fall is getting to try out new seasonal eats around the city. So naturally, we just had to try Panago’s latest menu addition — a delectable apple pie.

Just like its other offerings, the Canadian pizza chain has sourced the highest quality ingredients for this brand-new dessert. Unlike traditional pie crust made with butter, Panago’s version is 100% plant-based. It uses extra sweet and juicy Gala apples, contains zero additives, and its flaky pastry is hand-pressed. Plus, it’s crafted right here in BC.

Panago has long been a fan favourite amongst plant-based eaters. The company prides itself on its wide-ranging and innovative menu and this vegan apple pie was created with exactly this in mind — it’s made for everyone to enjoy.

For Panago’s take on this classic recipe, they’ve gone with an open-faced version, leaving the carmelized apple centre on view. The first thing we noticed about the dessert is the size — it’s pretty large at eight inches, making it perfect for sharing.

The gorgeous flavours of the fresh apple filling dominate the pie, and you can really taste the cinnamon and nutmeg. But the crust had to be the highlight for us — it was perfectly baked. It’s not too crispy nor is it too soft, making it just the right amount of firm and flaky. And because the pie is open-faced, you feel like you’re getting a good balance of apple-y goodness and crust in every bite, with neither overpowering the other.

Due to the quality of its ingredients, the pie doesn’t have that fake sugary taste you sometimes get with store-bought ones, which can often be loaded with excessive sweeteners and artificial flavours.

As a bonus, it also stores very well. So, there’s no need to worry if you can’t eat it all right away. Once we finished our slice (or two), we kept the pie in the fridge overnight and enjoyed it the next day with a cup of coffee — breakfast of champions if you ask us. Pro tip: serve alongside a scoop of ice cream for a totally fall-appropriate eating experience.

Our overall verdict? If you’ve got a sweet tooth, we think this is the perfect shareable dessert to enjoy after your next Panago pizza feast and one that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for the whole family.

To try Panago’s delicious new apple pie for yourself, click here.