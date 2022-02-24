Curated

Eagle-eye fans spot Montreal and Ontario mix-up in new "Pam & Tommy" episode

Since debuting in February, Pam & Tommy has been critically acclaimed for its depiction of the 1990s true story of actress Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and rocker Tommy Lee’s (Sebastien Stan) infamous sex tape story.

What has not been acclaimed, however, is the show’s miscue of basic Canadian geography.

As pointed out by novelist and writer Christine Estima on Twitter, the sixth episode of the Hulu miniseries, which aired on Disney+ in Canada on February 23, features a Labatt Brewery business card mistaking Toronto, Ontario, for some mythical land called Montreal, Ontario.

Pam & Tommy follows the now-divorced couple as they scramble to recover stolen sex tape footage that sparked a media frenzy in the late ’90s and is widely considered the internet’s first viral video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pam & Tommy (@pamandtommyonhulu)

Other fans of the show were quick to point out episode six’s error, calling out Hulu and Disney+ for the blunder.

Some Twitter users jokingly called on Vancouver’s Seth Rogen, who co-stars and executive produces the show, to lose his Canadian citizenship.

In actual fact, the Labatt brewery has been headquartered out of Toronto, Ontario, since 1847.

Come on, Hollywood!

