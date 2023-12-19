NewsTransportationUrbanized

City of Vancouver warns these parking ticket warnings are a scam

City of Vancouver warns these parking ticket warnings are a scam
The City of Vancouver is warning people of an overdue parking ticket scam. (Gabo_Arts/Shutterstock | City of Vancouver)

Did you receive a text about an overdue parking ticket? Well, the City of Vancouver is warning people that it’s a scam. 

According to the City, people have been notified through text messages requesting folks to pay an overdue parking ticket. 

However, the City is clarifying that it would not notify people of fines through texting, emailing, or social media.

“Do not click the link or provide payment details,” the City warns. 

People who receive the scam texts are urged to report the messages to their cellphone provider and then delete them.

The only way the City would notify you is by placing a ticket on a vehicle or mailing a ticket to a registered vehicle owner. 

