RCMP helps grab ostriches with cruiser as birds wander through Alberta town (VIDEO)

Ostriches were on the loose in a southern Alberta town Thursday, with one video showing an RCMP cruiser with the passenger nabbing one of the birds by the neck while on the road.

Mounties say on Thursday just before 8 am, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP began receiving reports of ostriches on the road in the area of Highway 36 and Township Road 94.

RCMP determined that approximately 20 ostriches escaped their enclosure and were loose. Unfortunately, one of the animals was hit and killed on the roadway.

Over the last several hours, RCMP has supported the farmer in locating and capturing the loose birds.

A video taken by a local resident that has been provided to media depicts an RCMP police car with the ostrich owner riding on the passenger side grabbing one of the ostriches.

As of 12:30 pm, all but a couple of the ostriches have been captured.

RCMP added that officers continue to support the owner in locating and capturing the remainder ostriches.