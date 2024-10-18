Now’s your chance to own a home in Vancouver’s coveted West Side.

Ortus by Icona Properties is a stunning new collection of one- to three-bedroom homes, nestled in the vibrant heart of the South Oak neighbourhood.

Each home has been crafted to enhance your living experience. With modern, stylish interiors, expansive outdoor spaces ideal for unwinding and connecting year-round, and amenities designed to create a sense of community (like a rooftop oasis for social hour!), Ortus is a place where function meets lifestyle in perfect harmony.

The best part? This boutique development is offering some of the best value real estate in this prestigious neighbourhood with amazing limited-time launch incentives — concrete homes start in the $600Ks with no closing costs! This means no property transfer tax, no GST, and no legal fees. That’s savings of up to 7%!

Here’s a closer look at what makes Ortus stand out from the crowd.

Thoughtfully designed interiors

At Ortus, you can expect to wake up refreshed, bathing in the early morning light streaming through your floor-to-ceiling windows. Your home is a sanctuary — an open, airy space with 9 ft ceilings and expansive balconies designed to create an indoor-outdoor living feel.

Choose from two distinct colour palettes — light or dark — each complemented by warm, wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring and solid concrete construction.

Kitchens include premium appliance packages, sleek square-edge, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, and a breakfast bar (in most homes) for effortless mornings.

In the bathroom, unwind in luxury with modern framed glass showers, luxury soaker tubs, quartz countertops, sleek chrome features, and designer floating vanities with soft lighting for an almost spa-like experience.

The neighbourhood

South Oak is one of the fastest-growing neighbourhoods on Vancouver’s West Side, attracting new and exciting businesses all the time. It’s got a little bit of everything — shopping, dining, and entertainment — all while being conveniently close to some of Vancouver’s finest schools, such as UBC.

When you need to leave, you’ve got quick and easy connections to downtown, Richmond, the US border, and YVR airport.

Next level amenities

Make every day feel like a resort vacation at Ortus’ SkyHaven rooftop oasis. Rising high above the neighbourhood, SkyHaven is a place to gather round with neighbours and friends, stargaze, or even sunbathe (if Vancouver weather allows, that is), all while taking in the sweeping views of the cityscape. Indulge in five distinct activity zones for dining, entertaining, working, gardening, and contemplation.

Features include a lounge, a long table, al fresco dining area under an illuminated pergola, and a gourmet food prep area with BBQ grill and refrigerator.

If you need a little me-time, you can head to the quiet meditation zone, grab a lounge chair and read a good book. or collect fresh herbs from the community garden.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get to make use of an indoor residents’ lounge with a cozy fireplace and space for co-working, an outdoor children’s play area, a dog washing station, a bike storage area, and a car wash area.

Homes at Ortus are currently under construction and will be move-in ready by early 2025. Register now or book a private appointment here.