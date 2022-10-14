The Orionids Meteor Shower peaks soon: When and how to watch

Keep your eye on the sky: the dazzling Orionids Meteor Shower peaks soon and we’ve got you covered on when and how to watch them.

The Orionids are set to peak between October 21 and 22 and will remain strong until early November and are considered one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

Experts say skywatchers in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres can expect to see rates of up to 15 meteors per hour, but only under the best conditions away from city lights.

Orionid meteors are known to be extremely fast, plummeting into the Earth’s atmosphere at about 66 kilometres per second.

To view the light show, it’s suggested that you find the shape of Orion, the hunter, with the meteor shower’s point of origin being near Orion’s sword, slightly north of his left shoulder, the star Betelgeuse.

NASA also suggests finding an area well away from the city or street lights and to come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

The Orionids Meteor Shower occurs when Earth passes through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower.

Let’s hope wherever you might be in Canada during the peak of the Orionids, you’ll have clear skies and warm weather. Happy meteor watching!