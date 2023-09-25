This is where you can get a shirt for Orange Shirt Day 2023

Looking for an orange shirt for this year’s Orange Shirt Day? Your best option is straight from the people that formed the important day.

The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization with its home in Williams Lake, BC, where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013.

Their website, orangeshirtday.org, has organized everything you need for September 30.

According to their website, these retailers are listed as official shirt suppliers:

The design for 2023 Orange Shirt Day was done by Charliss Santos, a Grade 10 student from Ponoka, Alberta.

This Saturday, September 30, also marks Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.