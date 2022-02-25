A moving new design for Orange Shirt Day 2022 was just revealed (PHOTO)

This year on Orange Shirt Day, there will be a new and uplifting student-designed look for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Melissa Lundy, Program Manager for the Orange Shirt Society, said in a release that the society wants “Orange Shirt Day to be about the cause – the tragedy of residential schools and the ongoing intergenerational trauma many Indigenous Peoples experience.”

“Supporting Reconciliation is more than wearing an orange shirt,” it said.

“It is learning the truth, remembering the children who lost their lives, and supporting the future generations.”

Geraldine Catalbas, a Grade 11 student from Ponoka, Alberta, submitted the winning entry for the Official 2022 Orange Shirt Day design. Now, she’ll get a prize and a chance to meet Phyllis Webstad, from the nonprofit Orange Shirt Society, this year on September 30.

The new design “honours the children who lost their lives in residential schools and reflects the impacts of their deaths and the Survivor’s triumphs,” reads the release.

The children’s shoes represent the kids who died in residential schools. The shoelaces wing out and transform into an eagle that symbolizes their “freedom in the heavens and fight through difficult times.”

Now, the student-created design will be copyrighted and owned by the Orange Shirt Society with credit to the young artist, and soon you’ll be able to purchase an orange shirt and support the organization.