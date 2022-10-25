Written for Daily Hive by Rachel Thexton, president of Thexton PR.

I took my 9-year-old son to open his first bank account this month and it was an exciting experience he loved. My son is a boy of colour and I am a white woman. We had no problems.

The experience was not celebratory for a grandfather and granddaughter who visited a Vancouver BMO location for the same reason and ended up in handcuffs, humiliated, and traumatized, on the sidewalk outside of the downtown bank.

In 2019, many watched in sadness as media reported on an Indigenous man of Bella Bella, BC’s Heiltsuk Nation, Maxwell Johnson, and his 12-year-old granddaughter, and their humiliating experience. The two were approached by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers after a bank employee phoned police, mistakenly suspecting that they were using fake status cards to open the account. The staff member was concerned with the identification cards and a large amount of money that Johnson had in his account.

In 2019, the VPD then released a statement to CBC News saying that “the circumstances surrounding this situation, and the impact on Mr. Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter, are regrettable and, understandably, traumatic.”

The pair filed a human rights complaint against The Bank of Montreal and the VPD. The eventual terms of the settlement include a ceremony that was to take place this month but has now been cancelled as the police officers who wrongly arrested the two did not show up. The nation says the absence of these officers is “… another hurtful chapter in Johnson’s long journey to address the discrimination he and his granddaughter faced.”

The $100,000 settlement payment went to the Heiltsuk Tribal Council’s Restorative Justice Department to cover one year of community programming for at-risk youth, including young women who suffer from anxiety due to trauma.

This sad incident and the lack of attention by Vancouver leaders reminds me of black Instagram screens for Black Lives Matter; optical and easy to show off but with no effort or substance behind it.

Public Relations — relating to your public, engaging in discussion, being present to listen and speak as needed. None of this was done to respect these victims of injustice.

What should have happened to respect the trauma and humiliation experienced by these two BC Indigenous residents?

A presence by leaders

We look to our leaders to set an example. At a time in our history when reconciliation is finally recognized in small ways such as a stat holiday and Indigenous historical curriculum in our schools, it was vital for Vancouver leaders to show their respect and concern for this issue by being present at an event that is very meaningful to the Heiltsuk Nation. Naturally, Vancouver Mayor-Elect Ken Sim should have been present, as well as leaders of the VPD and the two officers who handcuffed an innocent 12-year-old and her grandfather. Not being present when it matters most shows a lack of respect and empathy. It shows a lack of genuine care for the people involved.

Action over words

According to a Daily Hive piece, Heiltsuk protocols don’t allow for people to stand in place of others, and the traditional apology ceremony can’t be carried out if the people who themselves caused harm aren’t present.

This tradition speaks to the importance of action. During any type of crisis, showing your face, taking responsibility, as appropriate, and not simply relying on a crafted statement, shows authentic care for the matter at hand and its seriousness.

Sim sent out a statement saying, in part, that he will be reaching out to Heilstsuk Elected Chief Marilyn Slett soon to open a line of dialogue on how to strengthen government-to-government protocols. Sim’s presence would have spoken volumes over any statement.

Being present shows that this is a priority for you and that nothing else comes above it at this moment when you are showing respect and regret for what took place in 2019.

Accountability when you make a mistake

Most are willing to forgive when you take accountability and offer a genuine apology to those harmed. There comes a time when excuses, pointing the finger, and hollow reasoning become hurtful to those involved and very harmful to you, your brand, or organization. In this case, the absence of those involved attending the apology ceremony retraumatizes the victims, and their community, while showing that your claims of accountability and regret may not be genuine but simply optical PR spin — a term I despise and don’t use lightly.

Use as a teaching moment

The only benefit of a mistake is learning from it. Sadly, Canada has taken far too long to learn from our nation’s horrific historical mistakes toward the Indigenous Peoples. This apology ceremony, and the cultural traditions that it includes, would provide an opportunity for those involved, as well as others from the VPD, City of Vancouver, and corporate financial sector to learn more about the hurt caused and the path to healing it.

During any crisis in which one is to blame for an outcome, learning is important, and sharing your learnings can be valuable for all.

Hiding from crisis does not work

People tend to lay low, doing the minimum required, in hopes that an issue goes away. This will not work, and the issues will not go away.

Facing the pain and realities of this incident via this ceremony required certain leaders to come into the light and do more than is required.

Part of repairing pain, damage, and negativity is facing it and putting yourself right into the centre of the storm, and accepting why you are there. It is only after that, that healing and repair take place.