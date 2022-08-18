NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Ridiculous rentals: Canadian landlord thinks four people could share one bedroom (PHOTOS)

Aastha Sethi
Aastha Sethi
|
Aug 18 2022, 11:02 pm
Pete/Kijiji | Google Maps

Ahead of the new school year, an Ontario-based landlord is trying to rent out their apartment to more people than you might want in a bedroom…

User “Pete” posted a Kijiji advertisement to rent out a “cheap” room in their apartment that’s located on the University of Waterloo campus.

Only, the landlord suggests the master bedroom can have up to four renters. An option that is making people on the internet concerned about unsafe living conditions.

Waterloo man wants 6 people to rent a 2-bedroom apartment

Kijiji

“ROOMS WOULD BE ON SHARING BASIS meaning master bedroom would have 4 people in sharing and junior bedroom would have two people sharing that room,” read the ad, which has now been removed.

Although the landlord gave the option of a private room, the rent is skyrocketing to a whopping $1,600 a month.

This drew in some criticism online. Reddit user “Dimtar_” shared a post about the rental proposal. Some commenters called this a potential fire hazard situation, while others wondered if this is legal.

Waterloo man wants 6 people to rent a 2-bedroom apartment

Google Maps

While it is technically legal, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has specified the minimum floor area in a bedroom of four. 

As per the Proposed Rental Housing Licencing By-law, a bedroom with four or more adult occupants shall be seven square metres per adult occupant.

But, the post doesn’t mention the square footage of the room.

What do you think about these rental conditions? Do you know a place that has similar requirements? Let us know in the comments.

