Fans frustrated with OneSoccer outage during Canadian national team game

Canadian streaming service OneSoccer wasn’t picking up any new fans on Tuesday.

During Canada’s friendly match vs Uruguay ahead of November’s World Cup, fans were supposed to be able to catch the action via OneSoccer, the streaming service with exclusive rights to the game.

With the game taking place in the neutral site of Bratislava, Slovakia, watching the game at home was the most viable financial method for most fans.

But despite the pre-match coverage working clearly, fans and media alike were left in the dark with a simple error message, with the company logo and a “WE ARE EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES” banner.

The feed finally came back in the 17th minute, but it was not of the “you didn’t miss anything” variety, as Canada was already down 1-0 by way of a Nicolás de la Cruz goal.

“We are back after experiencing technical issues with the stream, which have now been resolved,” the streaming service shared on Twitter, though it didn’t quite offer up an actual apology.

NOW AIRING 🚨 We are back after experiencing technical issues with the stream, which have now been resolved 🔧 #CanMNT vs. Uruguay in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly action, now LIVE on OneSoccer 🍁⚽ 🔴 https://t.co/7JFAUhgjL6 pic.twitter.com/y6m5Y9qHCG — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 27, 2022

Safe to say, those trying to watch the match weren’t exactly pleased with the outcome.

Canada down 1-0 early vs Uruguay Luckily nobody in 🇨🇦 can watch due to technical difficulties with One Soccer 🤦‍♂️ — Adam Seaborn (@AHBSeaborn) September 27, 2022

I do love OneSoccer — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) September 27, 2022

Isn't this just another CSB fiasco? Take all of CSA's money and create a streaming service that doesn't work? what an awful look. Again. — Teddy Toronto (@TeddyYYZ) September 27, 2022

@onesoccer everything was fine until just before kickoff. ⚽🚫👉📺🤔 — DAVID🏒🇨🇦 (@Ndleafsjayfan16) September 27, 2022

@onesoccer fix your feed you piece of shit company I would like to watch the game — Beer Mooch (@BeerMoochMcBeak) September 27, 2022

OneSoccer had previously shown all of Canada’s qualifying matches, though not exclusively, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup cycle, as well as last week’s 2-0 win over Qatar.

TSN, however, has the rights to the World Cup, which begins on November 20.

At press time, Canada was trailing 2-0 to the Uruguayans at halftime, with another technical outage displayed on the screen momentarily prior to half.

Daily Hive has reached out to OneSoccer for the cause of the outage.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Japan*, November 17, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET

Belgium, November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia, November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco, December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET

*pre-tournament