Striker Jonathan David is apparently not too keen on the decision by Nike not to introduce new kits for Canada at the 2022 World Cup.

David appeared to cover the Nike logo on the jersey after scoring to put Canada up 2-0 in a dominating friendly versus Qatar on Friday.

Jonathan David puts his hand over the Nike logo as he celebrates his goal for Canada vs Qatar. Canada are the only team not to have a new kit for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TuS5bvgw29 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 23, 2022

Nike released 13 kits in advance of the World Cup, including 12 refreshed sets. Canada’s was the lone release without an updated look. Instead, Canada will wear the same getup it’s sported throughout the 2022 run, much to the chagrin of Canadian football fans.

Canada qualified FIFA World Cup back in March.

They are on a “different kit development cycle.”

To date, 30 of 32 countries headed to Qatar have revealed or are going to reveal new uniforms. Canada, and apparently Tunisia, are the only countries that will not be introducing new kits.

“The 2022 Canada kit will be the same the team has worn throughout the past year, as Canada Soccer is on a different kit development cycle,” Nike said in a press release announcing the unveiled new jerseys for 11 other countries — including bold new designs for countries like Brazil, USA, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

“The kits are highlighted by Canada’s traditional red and white colour scheme and are accentuated by the Canadian Soccer crest, featuring the maple leaf, the nation’s most widely recognized symbol.”

It takes approximately 18 months to develop new kits.

That means Canada will take its familiar red, white, and alternate black kits to the World Cup in Qatar.

“I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe told Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. “I just feel like every team should get a new kit for the World Cup because it’s a symbolic event. I don’t hate it, but I would have liked to have gotten a new kit, just because it’s something to cherish.”

Canada opens the group stage at Al Rayyan Stadium on November 23.