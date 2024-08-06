Calling prospective homeowners!

One20 is a gorgeous high-rise development coming to Central Lonsdale in North Vancouver. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, looking to upgrade your living space or want to invest for the future, you don’t want to miss out on this unique high-rise living opportunity in the heart of all the urban energy that Central Lonsdale has to offer.

Building the future

As North Vancouver’s newest concrete high-rise building, One20 offers a rare and exciting opportunity to own one of the 164 contemporary residences.

Steps away from the hustle and bustle of the neighbourhood, the building itself is nestled on a quiet one-way street, which means you get the best of both worlds — vibrant city living surrounded by every essential, with the comfort of a tucked-away home.

Access the best of North Van

Central Lonsdale is the urban center of North Vancouver and home to some of Metro Vancouver’s most popular eats and world-class cultural attractions. We’re talking cozy cafes like Brazza Gelato & Coffee, grocery gems like Persia Foods, and trendy restaurants perfect for meeting up with friends like Chop & Chew.

If you have a taste for adventure, then you’re in luck — Central Lonsdale is the closest downtown to the great outdoors, with easy access to Cypress, Seymour, and Grouse Mountains. Mountain biking trails, family-friendly skiing, and an impressive range of outdoor activities are just steps away from your home at One20.

Curated amenities & design

Not only are convenient neighbourhood perks just around the corner, but residents will also have exclusive access to amenities right inside the building!

Experience a curated collection of amenities designed for residents to gather and connect. The social lounge is complete with a spacious kitchen, dining room, and games area for hosting friends and family, and the open-air terrace is a beautiful way to dine al fresco (date night, anyone?).

During the day, boost your productivity at the co-working lounge, then de-stress while achieving your wellness goals at the fully-equipped fitness centre and infrared saunas.

The stunning junior one- to three-bedroom homes at One20 are designed for modern life, with an open-concept design that balances livability and comfort, all while overlooking the sparkling water of Vancouver Harbour, breathtaking mountains, and the bright and bustling downtown cityscape.

The customizable kitchens keep the chef in mind, featuring premium quartzite stone countertops and backsplashes, custom cabinetry and European appliances.

Sales begin this Fall. Start envisioning your future at One20 and register for updates to ensure you don’t miss out on this coveted homeownership opportunity.