Peek inside Kelowna's new lake view condos starting at $998K (PHOTOS)

The Kelowna area sees more than 2,000 hours of sunshine a year, so it’s no surprise it’s a popular vacation destination for Vancouverites.

Now, those who would like to own a piece of Okanagan paradise for year-round living or as a vacation home can do so at ONE Water Street. This award-winning collection of luxury lake view homes was the product of an aspiring collaboration between by North American Development Group (NADG) and Kerkhoff Construction. With construction well underway, homeowners have started to take possession of their new homes this month.

Situated in the heart of vibrant downtown Kelowna and just steps from Okanagan Lake, ONE Water Street is a redefined take on urban living in the Okanagan. With homes from $998,000, unparalleled amenities, and limited-time purchaser incentives, there is still an opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary new community.

The limited selection of premium homes available at ONE Water Street include two- and three-bedroom lake view condominiums, sub-penthouses, penthouses, and an innovative live-work collection complete with outdoor living areas and luxurious finishes.

Those who choose to put down roots in Kelowna will have a selection of thoughtfully curated shops, including high-end restaurants, grocers, and other services offering every convenience just beyond their doorsteps at The Shoppes at ONE Water Street.

The exquisite interiors at ONE Water Street are designed by Inside Design Studio Inc., a studio known for making big architectural statements with strong lines and bold colours, always pushing the boundaries with fresh ideas.

Design finishes are further complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible lake, city, and mountain views and 9 ft airy ceilings. Meanwhile, the main living areas, kitchens, and bedrooms in each home feature plank engineered hardwood flooring, adding to the luxurious atmosphere.

Central air conditioning keeps ONE Water Street residents cool throughout the summer months while they create culinary delights in the kitchen using a KitchenAid gourmet stainless steel appliance package.

Residents have exclusive access to resort-style amenities at The Bench. This 1.3-acre, fourth-floor amenity hub includes indoor and outdoor offerings, plus a landscaped podium.

Featuring not one but two hotel-like swimming pools and a hot tub, plus ample sun loungers for after-dip relaxation, The Bench is designed to encourage residents to spend time outside under the warmth of the Okanagan sun. An added bonus? From the pools, the interior mountainscape vista is remarkable.

Adding to The Bench’s luxurious outdoor offerings are fire pit enclaves, grilling stations, harvest-style picnic tables, a pickleball court, and a playground designed specifically for dogs.

Meanwhile, the indoor amenities include a health club, featuring an impressive 2,200 sq ft fitness facility in addition to a dedicated 1,900 sq ft studio for yoga, pilates, or dance classes.

ONE Water Street homeowners can entertain and host their guests in a 650 sq ft multi-purpose room (and an adjoining 480 sq ft room) in the East Tower that’s equipped with a kitchen, seating, and dining areas — it also opens out onto the podium area.

Should friends and family be visiting from out of town, residents can reserve an on-site guest suite to ensure their comfort.

As the option to work from home continues to rise for many Canadians, having a quiet setting designed for focus and productivity is key. The East Tower includes a residents-only business centre — complete with a boardroom, two individual meeting rooms, and a large-format smart screen — making staying connected to coworkers and checking tasks off to-do lists easy.

As ONE Water Street’s West Tower nears completion and occupancy begins, new buyers can choose between three incentive packages — designed for new residents to experience the best of the Okanagan.

One of these packages is the Golfer’s Glory package. This includes a one-night stay and one round of golf for two people at Predator Ridge Golf Resort, plus the rental of one golf cart for up to 18 holes.

Another option is the Wine’d Down package. Buyers can opt for a helicopter wine tour of Kelowna for two people with OK Heli, featuring tastings at Summerhill Pyramid Winery, FitzPatrick Family Vineyards, and Ex Nihilo Vineyards.

The last equally amazing package is for Lake Lovers. It features a pontoon boat rental with Downtown Kelowna Marina for up to 10 people to cruise around the beautiful Okanagan Lake for up to eight hours in total.

Only one of the above packages will be offered to new homebuyers (at no additional cost) and must be used within one year from the date of a firm contract.

As you ponder which package best suits your interests, you can learn more about ONE Water Street at onewaterstreet.ca.