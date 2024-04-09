One-time $430 benefit coming for low-income BC renters this month

Low-income renters who are already enrolled in one of two BC government programs will get a $430 top-up this month, BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Tuesday.

Renters part of the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) will see an additional $430 on their April payment.

“We are making changes to the SAFER program to support more seniors, and delivering a top-up cheque for seniors and families who are now struggling with the cost of living and rent,” Kahlon said in a news release. “This benefit, and the long-term changes to SAFER, will help ensure more seniors and families can remain in their homes.”

Current registrants qualify automatically, and no further action is required. The one-time $430 payment is separate from the BC renter’s tax credit, which is given out to eligible households after tax time.

The government is also working to expand the SAFER program, hoping to make an additional 4,800 seniors eligible by increasing the income cutoff from $33,000 to $37,240 per year. They’re also increasing the subsidy amount by $110 per month, bringing the average monthly payment to $310.

Still, the changes aren’t enough to help many struggling BC seniors.

Daily Hive recently spoke with Nora Henry, a 76-year-old Campbell River resident who makes $2,400 from her and her late husband’s pension. She was told her income was too high to qualify for SAFER, but it wasn’t high enough to afford a one-bedroom rental in her area.

Protests were held last month urging the government to help pensioners keep up with the cost of living, and more are planned for June.

Vincent Nguyen from Surrey also recently criticized BC’s Rental Assistance Program. He makes less than $40,000 a year and pays $1,700 a month for a studio apartment in Whalley. But he’s not eligible for rental assistance because he’s single.

“Everyone is struggling, not just families,” he said.

With files from Daily Hive’s Claire Fenton