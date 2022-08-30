One dead after "possible electrocution" in Canmore hot tub

A Saskatchewan resident is dead after a “possible electrocution” in a hot tub in Canmore, RCMP said on Tuesday afternoon.

Canmore RCMP says on August 29 at 9:50 pm, Mounties along with Fire and EMS, were dispatched to a call of possible electrocution on Kananaskis Way in Canmore.

It was reported that the hot tub was in an outdoor common area.

A 25-year-old person was transported by EMS to Canmore Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Canmore RCMP sends their condolences to all affected by this tragedy,” Canmore RCMP said in a news release.