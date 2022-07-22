Surrey is officially the third fastest-growing city in Canada — on track to more than double to 70,000 residents by 2041 — making it an ideal place for prospective homeowners to plant their roots. And soon, it will welcome the community’s tallest residential tower.

Standing at 44 storeys high and offering a total of 550 homes, the One Central development by Aoyuan Canada will be the tallest residential tower in Central Surrey, and will truly have something for everyone.

Aoyuan Canada and their partners have been working at a steady pace since they initially broke ground in October 2019 and recently celebrated the ‘topping off’ of the final floor on what will be Surrey’s tallest residential building — meaning One Central remains on track to welcome new residents in Spring 2023.

Fan Yang, general manager of Aoyuan Canada, credits the incredible local workforce for keeping the project on track — even through the uncertainty of COVID.

“It was very important to us to work with local experts in their field,” says Yang. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the work and collaboration of the entire team.”

Aoyuan Canada celebrated the Top Off event with their local construction partners, Urban One Builders, Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc., and an incredible team of tradespeople on June 30.

“The Top Off is a time to reflect on the necessary teamwork, support, and persistence it takes to achieve a tall and elegant tower of this complexity,” Richard Bernstein, principal and design architect at Chris Dikeakos Architects, Inc, tells Daily Hive. “One Central is an important mixed-use tower in the heart of West Village and it offers a wide variety of unit types and sizes, from studios to townhouse units.”

Slated for completion in Spring 2023, just in time for some of the most picturesque views of the city as the warmest months roll in, let’s take a look at this ground-breaking project.

Sky-high living

One Central is designed with a healthy, active British Columbian lifestyle in mind. It offers a whopping 20,000 sq ft of amenities across five floors — from multiple fitness centres to a professional workspace to a dazzling, rooftop terrace — meaning you’ll find it easy to stay active and productive in your new home.

“One Central is set to be an iconic building in the heart of Surrey. Not only is it the tallest residential tower in the city, but it will also offer incredible amenities throughout,” says Allan Berron, president of Urban One Builders.

The One Club on Level 44 will be the crown jewel here. Designed to be a 7,640 sq ft indoor and outdoor lounge, complete with a full kitchen and dining space, BBQ, games area, fitness facility, and a seriously stunning terrace that will surely offer some of the best views in the Lower Mainland.

Positioned next to the indoor lounge, the Sky Fitness facility will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, the latest gym equipment, and — you guessed it — fantastic city views. Can you think of a better place to exercise?

One Central will also feature a 1,410 sq ft business centre on Level 34 called The Workspace, offering flexibility and convenience for the WFH crowd. If you want to focus on your tasks distraction-free, dedicated work pods are available. And if business calls (literally), hop into one of The Workspace’s private meeting rooms.

After you’re done for the day and want to do something on your feet, The Cube will be a vast, state-of-the-art fitness centre and yoga facility on Levels 3 and 4 (yep, another fitness centre because why not?).

Smart, space-conscious interiors

One Central contemporary, urban homes will offer multifunctional spaces to accommodate a variety of living and hosting scenarios — think style mixed with flexibility and efficiency.

The kitchen features an open-concept design, making it super easy to host large dinners or entertain guests, and the transformative design of the living room allows you to create a full additional bedroom simply by sliding out the retractable walls.

Be part of a growing city

With gas prices liable to extreme fluctuations, you can leave the car in your secure parking spot and, in less than a five-minute walk, you’ll be able to access grocery stores, pharmacies, cafes, a library, the SFU Surrey Campus, Holland Park, and Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard. The development is also steps away from the SkyTrain, allowing you easy access to the rest of Metro Vancouver.

“One Central is a perfect fit for the vibrant and growing area in Surrey’s City Centre, which is fast becoming a business centre for tech and innovation,” says Yang.

If you’re in the market for a new home, One Central is offering a stylish and consciously designed home with a focus on healthy living, in the heart of a city experiencing some very exciting growth.

To register for updates on the development which will be move-in ready in the spring of 2023, visit the One Central website.