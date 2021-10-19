There's a free fitness pop-up happening in Vancouver this month

As much as we appreciate the arrival of fall and the awe-inspiring scenes it creates, there’s one downside caused by its downpours: a lot more time spent indoors.

If you feel like you’re slacking on your fitness goals or you just want to meet new people in your community, there’s a three-day extravaganza happening in the city this month to keep on your radar.

Switzerland-born athletic shoe and apparel brand On is gearing up to host a pop-up centred around wellness and fitness. At the same time, locals will have the chance to shop the latest products by On and get to know their neighbours.

Taking place at 1500 Yew Street from Wednesday, October 20, to Friday, October 22, the pop-up is set to feature a variety of events for all to enjoy — completely free of charge.

On’s goal in designing the agenda for this unique multi-day pop-up? To create various, accessible moments to move alongside the Vancouver running community.

Starting October 20, the pop-up kicks off with a Community Yoga Class led by fitness experts from TurF Studios. This one-hour session is happening from 12 to 1 pm, making it a perfect wellness activity to do on your lunch break. Simply RSVP ahead of time to secure your spot.

The next day, there’s even more action unfolding with an On Community Strength Class led by TurF Studios from 1:15 to 2:15 pm (RSVP is also required). Later in the evening, there will be an Intro to Road Running Workshop and Colour the Trails x On session from 5 to 6 pm.

And after that, from 6 to 7:30 pm, a Community Run for all abilities will be held, which includes the opportunity to try a pair of On demo shoes. Upon completion of the run, enjoy light bites back at the pop-up location, with DJ Jai Fardo spinning electro tunes. Again, be sure to RSVP early.

Since On is a brand that does everything with style, it makes sense that the final day of the pop-up would end in spectacular fashion — with an Art Run. Kicking off at 6:15 pm, this 6 km loop will take participants on a tour of Kitsilano’s most mesmerizing murals and art installations.

Like the Community Run, participants will have the chance to test out On demo shoes on the pavement. Post-run, they can enjoy snacks and a beer tasting by 33 Acres Brewing Company while DJ Jai Fardo provides the electric soundtracks for the evening.

To learn more about the run and register to take part, check out the full event details here. (FYI, there will be a few surprises along the way!)

It’s also worth noting that all events are free to attend, and locals are encouraged to support the non-profit organization Achilles Canada by way of donation.

Please note, proof of vaccination will be requested at the door of the pop-up. On staff will also be following all regional COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

For more information and to RSVP for one of On’s fitness events taking place this month, visit the On pop-up landing page.

When: October 20 to 22

Time:

October 20: 11 am to 5 pm

October 21: 11 am to 7:30 pm

October 22: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 1500 Yew Street, Vancouver

Price: Free