Olympic figure skater Keegan Messing is Canada’s biggest fan in Beijing

Keegan Messing arrived to the 2022 Beijing Olympics a little late.

Seems like he’s making up for lost time.

Messing has been making the rounds at Canada’s events, cheering loud and proud for his fellow citizens at the Winter Games with signature jumbo flag in hand.

“I brought the flag and the team spirit with me and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way,” he told Anastasia Bucsis of CBC.

"I brought the flag and the team spirit with me and I'll be cheering them on every step of the way"@KeeganMOnline sat down with @anastasure in the #RBCSpotlight to reflect on his journey to Beijing Watch more: https://t.co/sML1TajX1D#IdeasHappenHere Presented by @RBC pic.twitter.com/KcAjq24OIa — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

He’s not about to leave either.

Though his events are done, Messing is participating in the Gala Exhibition, a non-medal event that features more personality-centric performances featuring some of the Olympics’ most popular skaters.

That means there’ll be plenty of extra events for Messing to take in in the meantime.

“I’m just going happy-go-lucky,” Messing said. “I’m still trying to find a schedule to tell me what’s going on. I’ve got the gala, so I’m staying here until the end of the games and I get to cheer everybody on.”

Looks like Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing cheering on Team Canada at the men's hockey game 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ACeofCPg76 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 12, 2022

So far, Messing has been spotted cheering on Canada at the men’s ice hockey game against the United States on Friday. He was also in attendance to see Isabelle Weidemann win silver for Canada in women’s 5,000-metre speed-skating event on Thursday.

Keegan Messing spotting 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/oVKyxjGlLZ — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

The flag is a signature of Messing’s.

And a calling card that a skating event, whether it be figure, speed, or ice hockey, is happening.

Keegan running after his FS to go wave the giant flag for Nam 😭🇨🇦 #KeeganMessing #NamNguyen pic.twitter.com/QKXAEgs3Di — 🌟beth⁷🌟 (@beth_gifs) April 13, 2019

Keegan Messing for flag bearer at Winter Olympics 🇨🇦🤠 #worldfigure pic.twitter.com/ddkxs6Lgiw — Jass (@jasmine_skate) March 27, 2021

How sweet is this?!? @KeeganMessing (shared via his Instagram story), with 3-month-old baby son Wyatt,⁩ watching #SkateAmerica last night & waving his 🇨🇦flag for ⁦@namnamnoodle⁩! 😊 pic.twitter.com/Rnva28vGFh — Sylvia (@SylviaUnseen) October 23, 2021

He’s earned the more recent celebrations.

Messing was delayed in his arrival to the games because of COVID-19 protocols, missing the team event while in quarantine for over a week in Vancouver after failing to produce the negative tests required to board a plane for Beijing.

He was eventually cleared, and had to fly from Vancouver to Montreal for his fourth test, and then through Milan to Beijing before arriving just in time to compete in the men’s figure skating event.

Messing finished 11th despite the ordeal.

“This is probably one of the greatest challenges I’ve had for mental health,” Messing said. “And my coach, Ralph, there were times when I finally got cleared to go train again, we were going to the rink and i was like saying, ‘if we make it to Beijing…’ And he said, ‘no, say it, we’re going to Beijing.’ I didn’t want to say it. I didn’t want to get hopes up to have the rug taken out from me again. He was having me say it out loud. ‘I am going to Beijing. We will get there.’ Keeping the positive mindset was such a challenge.

“It was a struggle. There were some dark times.”

Now, it’s smiles.

And a bit of flag-waving for the proud Canadian.