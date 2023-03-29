Vancouver social media influencers Olivia and Sophia Pierson wanted to find the perfect gift for their dad’s upcoming birthday. But what do you give someone who has given you so much?

The reality TV stars appreciated how much their father made them smile, and instantly knew what they had to do.

“We were inspired by the fantastic results of Dr. Faraj Edher’s work on Sophia’s smile,” said Olivia, the older sister and star of E!’s Relatively Nat & Liv, to Daily Hive. “We wanted to treat our dad to that same amazing smile on his birthday. With his recent career change to becoming a realtor, we want him to feel special, loved, and confident with this smile makeover.”

Olivia and Sophia contacted Dr. Edher, a prosthodontist with his clinic Transcend Specialized Dentistry, to arrange the special gift for Brian Pierson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson)

“Dr. Edher has the best eye for small details as well as the best equipment,” explained Sophia, the youngest Pierson and star of E!’s WAGS. “Over two years of having my new smile, I haven’t come into a single problem.”

Transcend Dentistry is a specialized clinic in Downtown Vancouver that is attracting patients from far and wide — including celebrities, athletes, and politicians — for their life-changing smile makeovers.

Dr. Edher and his team focus on cosmetic, reconstructive, and implant dentistry along with ensuring that each client’s specific needs are cared for.

“There’s a lot that needs to be considered when it comes to smile makeovers because beauty is subjective,” said Dr. Edher in an interview with Daily Hive. “People come to see me and my team at Transcend because of our ability to create beautiful smiles that are unique and tailored to each individual.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to smiles, at least not for me. Often patients will think they want a “Hollywood” smile, when what they really want is so much more complex and unique. I strive to first understand their needs, then I aim to provide them with a smile that is natural, beautiful and core to their unique personality.”

Dr. Edher, the founder and mentor of BC Dental Study Club and the clinical director of Digital Dentistry Institute, will be conducting a full mouth reconstruction on Brian. This includes making his teeth longer with a special gum lift procedure and putting in several crowns and veneers.

“We hope it brings our father’s confidence back,” shared Olivia, who is also a business owner and entrepreneur. “Everyone deserves a great smile, and with aging teeth, they tend to depreciate.

“A premium smile makeover is a perfect confidence boost our dad needs. As a new real estate agent, he can tackle the industry by storm with his new smile.”

Transcend uses cutting-edge dental technologies at its premium clinic, including digital imaging, optical impressions, artificial intelligence, virtual smile design, augmented reality, 3D printing, and more. This allows clinicians and staff members to provide exceptional care for patients.

“Hearing about the changes that a smile makeover has made in our patients’ lives, as well as seeing the transformation in their personalities with this new level of confidence unlocked, really moves me every day,” said Dr. Edher. “The way that new smile reaches their eyes and lights up their whole face is just an experience beyond comparison. It’s why I do what I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Faraj Edher (@drfarajedher)

Sophia, who hosts her own Snapchat show called Beauty School, is hopeful that everyone is inspired to take care of their smiles as well as their loved ones.

“I hope everyone is inspired to take care of their teeth and always do their research when thinking of getting a new smile for themselves or their parents,” Sophia added. “We feel lucky to have met Dr. Edher, and we would recommend him to anyone and everyone around the world.”

Transcend Specialized Dentistry is also hosting an Open House Reception on Saturday, May 6. from 11 am to 3 pm.

For more information about the clinic or to book an appointment, click here.

With files from Katy Brennan