Small Vancouver business offering $200 gift card to first person who identifies shoplifting “Grinch" (VIDEO)

A small Vancouver business is urging the public to help identify a shoplifter.

Old Faithful Shop is a home goods store located near W 4th Avenue and Maple Street. On Monday the business posted a video of a woman they say visited its Kitsilano location on Friday.

In two videos the woman is seen placing a pair of items in her tote bag.

“This girl in the video … filled up her bags like the grinch who stole Xmas,” a description of the video reads.

“I rarely use social media for this sort of thing, but this one was particularly awful and I’m just sick of it. We’re a small business with plenty of small business challenges and this nonsense is super frustrating.”

As an incentive, the Old Faithful Shop says the first person to name the shoplifter will win a $2oo gift card.

It’s not yet clear if this incident was reported to police.

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD.