Oilers win again, drag Stanley Cup Final back to Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers are dragging everybody back to Alberta after a nail-biting 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

Captain Connor McDavid found a new level and led the Oilers with two goals and two assists on the night. Evan Bouchard was equally as dominant, picking up three assists of his own.

“We’re writing the story and taking it into our own hands and we’re having fun doing it,” shorthanded goalscorer Connor Brown said after the game.

Stuart Skinner was excellent between the pipes, turning away 29 of the 32 shots that he faced. The Oilers become the first team in NHL history to force a Game 6 on the road after going down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final.

McDavid leads Oilers

If there was ever a game for McDavid to show up, this was the one, and did he ever.

The Oilers captain was in vintage form in Game 5 and was by far the best player on the ice for either team. He finished the night with four points, which included the assist on Corey Perry’s game-winning goal and the ever-important empty-net marker in the final minute.

“He puts this team on his back,” Corey Perry said of his captain after the game. “You see why he is the best player.”

It was a legacy game for 97 that will be remembered no matter the outcome of this series.

It may have taken a bit longer for McDavid to show up in this series, but after two straight four-point efforts, it’s clear that he has arrived.

Power play breaks through

Just like McDavid, it was only a matter of time before the Oilers’ power play made an impact in this series, and it did in Game 5.

Edmonton entered tonight with just a single goal on a five-on-three to show for their power play, but two goals from Hyman and Perry changed that up. the Oilers finished the night 2/5 on the man-advantage.

The penalty kill came up huge as well with Connor Brown nabbing a shorthanded breakaway goal to open up the scoring in the first period. As usual, the PK was perfect, killing all three penalties they were tasked with.

Stuuuu is huuuuuge

If you had to look at who the Oilers’ second-best player after McDavid tonight was, it would absolutely be Skinner.

The sophomore goaltender was locked in tonight and had a couple of huge saves early on, including an amazing diving save to rob Aaron Eklblad within the first two minutes of the game. Who knows how this one would have gone without that save?

STUART SKINNER WELCOME TO GAME 5! 💥 pic.twitter.com/AOvqU3sIPC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2024

Questions have swirled around Skinner all postseason long, but he has come up with the saves when the team has needed him. This may be his best showing of the playoffs right alongside his Western Conference-clinching win against the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton fans will have one more chance to cheer on their team with Game 6 going on Friday night at Rogers Place.