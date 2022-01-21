The Welcome Matt can be heard weekdays on Sekeres and Price. Stream the live show at SekeresAndPrice.com Monday to Friday, or download the latest podcast.

The Vancouver Canucks leapfrogged the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference standings this week.

I know, I know, the Oilers have games in hand — three of them. But just that sight was arresting.

And now, well, the oilers have turned into the Canucks pre-Bruce Boudreau and Jim Rutherford.

The timelines synch up coincidentally, as Vancouver was moving on its coach and GM, the Oilers began their freefall.

Edmonton is 2-10-2 since the Canucks hired Bruce. The Oilers had a six-game losing streak in early December, and are now working on a seven-game skid after last night’s 6-0 shellacking at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Oilers post game show has a fan on the line calling in to “kick Ken Holland’s ass outta town and bring Jim Benning in here to finish the job.” — ZWheel97 (@ZWheel97) January 21, 2022

It was so bad that one caller to an Oilers post-game suggested they bring in Jim Benning to finish the job — though methinks that might’ve been a mischievous member of Canucks Twitter.

But from the franchise that brought you jerseys on the ice as a form of fan protest came… jerseys on the ice as a form of fan protest.

Three of them, in fact.

JERSEY ON THE ICE!!! pic.twitter.com/KlmEvBVRc5 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 21, 2022

This after a pissy week where a star player and Hockey Hall of Fame scribe went at it in a media session, and heading into a Saturday home against the provincial rivals from Calgary.

It is astonishing that this deep into Connor McDavid’s career — at 25, six years in and with a Hall of Fame general manager in Ken Holland — you could almost argue the Oilers are back to square one.