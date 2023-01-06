Oilers sign former Canucks forward Justin Bailey to two-way deal

The Edmonton Oilers have bolstered their depth with the signing of unrestricted free-agent forward Justin Bailey.

Bailey inked the one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Friday. The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

The 27-year-old had been on an American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s minor-league affiliate. He’s registered 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 16 games in the AHL this season.

Bailey, originally selected in the second round (No. 52) of the 2013 NHL Draft, has logged five goals and four assists in 82 career NHL skates with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks.

The 6’2″, 214-pound right winger had zero points and a minus-5 rating in 14 games with the Canucks last season.

Bailey, who attended Oilers camp on a PTO this past September, was placed on waivers after signing the deal for the purpose of being assigned back to the Condors.