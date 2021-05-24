Oilers swept out of playoffs with triple OT loss to Jets

Just like that, the Edmonton Oilers’ season is over.

Kyle Connor scored the dagger in triple overtime for the Winnipeg Jets to win 4-3 and sweep the Oilers.

🚨 KYLE CONNOR ENDS IT IN 3OT! 🚨 The @NHLJets are moving on to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs! #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/xJniBzPz6B — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 25, 2021

It was the third game in a row to go to overtime.

With the series on the line, Dave Tippett shortened his bench in the third period. The defensive pair of Ethan Bear and Slater Koekkoek didn’t play another shift after Winnipeg tied the game, despite the game going to three overtimes.

Tippett’s strategy resulted in Connor McDavid (45:46), Leon Draisatl (44:37), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (39:58), Tyson Barrie (49:15), and especially Darnell Nurse (62:07) playing very heavy minutes. Nurse set a franchise record for most time on ice in a playoff game.

The Jets held a couple of leads early in the game, but the Oilers responded with the next goal on both occasions.

In the first period McDavid took a pass in the corner and tucked a quick wraparound shot past Connor Hellebyuck to tie the game just 1:17 seconds after the Jets opened the scoring.

Then it was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring a beautiful goal off his own rebound to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period.

Nuge just gets on his horse to tie this thing at two. 🐎 Fun fact: Nuge owns race horses.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dr227OIbl1 — x – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 25, 2021

The Oilers took their first lead of the game later in the second when Alex Chiasson scored on the power play.

McDavid was far more animated than usual in Game 4, likely feeling the pressure and frustration that comes with facing playoff elimination.

Connor McDavid showing his emotions tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/iCWckZ4msb — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 25, 2021

It was evident in his play as well. McDavid’s hunger on the puck resulted in numerous scoring opportunities that the Oilers just couldn’t finish off.

Mike Smith made some big saves late in regulation and in the first two overtimes to keep the Oilers in it for as long as he could.

huge save from mike smith to keep it a tie game pic.twitter.com/4k8Z5ilAg2 — zach laing (@zjlaing) May 25, 2021

It’s a weird sweep in the sense that every game was tightly contested. The first game was separated by a goal before the Jets scored a pair of empty netters, and the last three all needed overtime.

Getting swept in the first round is a tough pill for anyone to swallow, but especially so for superstar calibre players like McDavid and Draisatl. Now six seasons into McDavid’s career, he’s made it out of the first round just once.

The Oilers now head to the offseason with a bitter taste in their mouth, and with significant pieces like Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie, Smith, and Kailer Yamamoto all on expiring contracts.