McDavid on pace for most points ever if you don't count Gretzky, Lemieux

With two more points Thursday night, Connor McDavid added to what is already the career-best season for the MVP of the NHL this season.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is putting up absurd numbers, even by his standards. McDavid has 131 points in 69 games — becoming the first player in 27 years to reach that point total.

If he didn’t play another game, McDavid’s point total would stand up as the 41st-highest scoring season in NHL history.

But McDavid has 13 games left to add to his total, and perhaps add his name to the history books.

McDavid is currently on pace for 156 points, which would make it the highest-scoring season ever by a player not named Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux.

Gretzky holds the NHL record for most points in a season, as he tallied a whopping 215 points with the Oilers in 1985-86. The Great One is the only player to ever score more than 200 points in a single season, doing so on four separate occasions.

The 13 highest-scoring seasons of all-time are all held by Gretzky and Lemieux — nine by Gretzky and four by Lemieux — with the top 10 all coming in the high-scoring 1980s.

Steve Yzerman currently holds the distinction of having the highest-scoring season by anyone not named Wayne or Mario. The longtime Detroit Red Wings captain scored a career-high 155 points (65-90-155) in 1988-89.