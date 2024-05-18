Looks like Oilers are making a goalie switch vs Canucks tonight

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making another goalie change, as they face elimination against the Vancouver Canucks. Stuart Skinner appears to be Edmonton’s choice for Game 6, according to a pair of reports from trusted NHL insiders.

“I’m thinking Stuart Skinner for Edmonton,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Friday night. Similarly, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said this morning “the belief” is that Skinner will get the start.

Rest up, everyone. Big one tomorrow night: Game 6 Canucks/Oilers I’m thinking Stuart Skinner for Edmonton — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 18, 2024

We’ll see what develops this morning, but the belief is these are the changes for #Oilers: Stuart Skinner starts Game 6. Adam Henrique in for Corey Perry. Not written in sharpie, some things to sort out this morning. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2024

Skinner was also spotted in the “starter’s net” at this morning’s optional skate in Edmonton, and was the first goalie off the ice — an indication that he’ll start tonight.

Stuart Skinner off first for @EdmontonOilers for game 6 vs @Canucks . Looks like hes back in after missing games 4 and 5. — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) May 18, 2024

The Oilers turned to Calvin Pickard for Game 4 and Game 5, and the veteran netminder performed admirably. Pickard got the win in Game 4, stopping 19 of 21 shots faced. He was busier in Game 5, making 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch is putting his faith in Skinner, despite the starting goalie’s .793 save percentage in this series. Pickard, for his part, has a .915 save percentage against Canucks shooters.

On Friday, Knoblauch acknowledged the fact that Pickard hasn’t played consecutive games at the NHL level in quite some time. Perhaps the idea of starting him three times in a row doesn’t sound palatable for that reason.

“That was probably his first time he’s started back-to-back games in probably eight years,” said Knoblauch. “Probably hadn’t started back-to-back since he was with Colorado. He handled it very well, extremely well; I thought he made some big saves and gave us a chance to win.”

The Oilers need a win to stay alive and force Game 7 in Vancouver on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Canucks are looking for their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2011.