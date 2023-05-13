Oilers on brink of elimination after gutting Game 5 loss in Vegas

NHL games might be 60 minutes, but this contest was won in just 89 seconds. The Vegas Golden Knights scored three quick goals midway through the second period, powering them to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 6 takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday.

Jack Eichel scored and added two assists, but it was his 2015 draft counterpart who stole the show.

Connor McDavid scored twice, including a beautiful goal early in the third period, which cut the Golden Knights lead to one.

Buckle up! Connor McDavid makes it a one-goal game. 👀🍿 Watch the third period of Game 5 between the Oilers and Golden Knights on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/TSRACvvhlX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2023

It certainly looked like McDavid was going to find a way to will the Oilers to overtime. He had a chance later in the third period that went off of the mask of Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

McDavid even made his presence felt on the backcheck, swiping the puck away from Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on a breakaway.

Despite his efforts, it wasn’t meant to be.

“We lost this game in 90 seconds,” McDavid told reporters after the game.

For the Oilers, their downfall in this contest was their lack of success at even-strength. Edmonton scored all three of their goals on the power play.

Vegas on the other hand, scored twice at even-strength, and twice on the power play.

It was two power play goals by Vegas which flipped the game around.

The Oilers led 2-1 after one period, but a five-on-three goal by Mark Stone tied the Game 2-2.

Stoney started the comeback 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6za1WiuBAI — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 13, 2023

Just 29 seconds later, Reilly Smith scored another power play goal to give Vegas the lead.

Smitty's first of the playoffs!!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HlnZTPA3xY — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 13, 2023

Then, a slap shot from Golden Knights defenceman Nic Hague found a way past Stuart Skinner.

After allowing four goals on 23 shots, Skinner was pulled by Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. Jack Campbell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

Before the Oilers blew their lead, they led after goals from McDavid and Zach Hyman.

The @EdmontonOilers strike first! ⚔️ Watch all the Game 5 action on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/IJiTM0Kcu4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2023

Zach Hyman puts Edmonton in front. 👊 pic.twitter.com/f6j2RuBQjp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2023

They began the third period with a glorious opportunity to tie the game. Despite trailing 4-2, the Oilers were handed a five minute power play after Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar hit Mattias Ekholm headfirst into the boards.

Mattias Ekholm walks back to the locker room after a hard hit. Keegan Kolesar is issued a five-minute major for boarding. pic.twitter.com/ffuaWo54nP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2023

Ekholm stayed down on the ice for a while, and emerged with blood dripping down his nose.

He went to the locker room with just seconds left in the period, but returned for the third period.