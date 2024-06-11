Will Draisaitl get suspended for elbow in Oilers-Panthers game?

The Edmonton Oilers are down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, but that might not be their only loss so far.

During last night’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on the road in Game 2, Edmonton star forward Leon Draisaitl appeared to let his emotions get the best of him during the third period.

With 9:28 remaining in the third period, Draisaitl’s elbow slammed into the face of Florida captain Alexander Barkov, which caused him to ultimately leave the game and not return.

After review, Leon Draisaitl received a two minute minor for roughing on this play pic.twitter.com/RUte3qm4zw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2024

“This isn’t The Oprah Winfrey Show. My feelings don’t matter,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said about the play, adding that “the league looks at everything” when it comes to a possible suspension.

Draisaitl, as expected, had a different view of the hit, for which he was given a two-minute minor.

“I don’t think that’s frustration. It was just a hit. I don’t think there’s anything dirty about it. Maybe I got him a little high. Certainly not with intent to injure, though, or anything like that,” he said, as per The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman.

Should the league feel the need to discipline Draisaitl further, news of any possible suspension or hearing from the NHL would likely drop at some point today.

After opening the series in Florida, the two teams are en route to Alberta. Game 3 is set for Thursday evening at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

2024 Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, at Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, at Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, at Florida*

Game 6: Friday, June 21, at Edmonton*

Game 7: Monday, June 24, at Florida*

*if necessary

All games in the series will be at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.