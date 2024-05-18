SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers expected to scratch Corey Perry tonight: report

May 18 2024, 2:47 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Corey Perry will come out of the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

The Oilers face elimination in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch is expected to make multiple changes to his lineup, and that likely includes removing the 39-year-old veteran, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Perry has no points in 10 playoff games. and saw just 7:11 of ice time in Game 5 in Vancouver.

Knoblauch reportedly said after the morning skate that Adam Henrique will sit out again, due to injury. He didn’t confirm that Perry will be a scratch, but did say a player was dealing with an illness.

Another change is coming in goal, with Stuart Skinner retaking the net. That move comes despite Calvin Pickard posting a .915 save percentage in these playoffs, following two straight starts.

Knoblauch was dropping hints on Friday, but the Oilers head coach is expected to make his decision official this morning.

“That was probably his first time he’s started back-to-back games in probably eight years,” Knoblauch said of Pickard. “Probably hadn’t started back-to-back since he was with Colorado. He handled it very well, extremely well; I thought he made some big saves and gave us a chance to win.”

