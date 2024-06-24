Oilers coach sounds so chill before Stanley Cup Final Game 7

If Kris Knoblauch is feeling nervous before possibly the biggest game in NHL history tonight, you wouldn’t be able to tell from his game-day press conference. The Edmonton Oilers head coach was as cool as can be speaking to reporters just hours ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Maybe that’s no surprise, given his usual calm demeanour, but it is notable given the stakes.

The rookie head coach was asked how he’s passing the time today and how he’s feeling on the inside.

“Slept in today. Got to the rink, we had our meetings. Get some exercise in, I’ll burn some energy off. And then, yeah, I’ll get ready for the game today,” Knoblauch said. “Just a regular day for us.”

Knoblauch spoke about the importance of routines and shared that he was speaking to the Oilers’ equipment manager about how to change a flat tire this morning.

It’s all so wonderfully boring. There’s not a more chill coach in the NHL.

The 45-year-old bench boss was asked if he had an emotional speech prepared for his players.

Guess what, he doesn’t.

“We’re not going to do anything different. We just want to be prepared. I think these last few games the players have been ready to play.

“They know what’s at stake. They know what we’re playing in. I don’t think they need any extra motivation. I think it’s just about settling the nerves and staying focused on what is important and needs to be executed. Just the emphasis on enjoying the moment, have fun. This game is fun. What’s more fun than a situation like this?”

Perhaps Knoblauch’s less-than-fiery persona has helped keep the Oilers players level-headed throughout their playoff run. They’ve staved off elimination five times already.

Now they’re on the verge of making history with a chance to win the Stanley Cup after having trailed the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the series. That’s only been done once before, and not since World War II.

“We’re enjoying the process. We’re enjoying where we are right now. We got a confident group. We’re just gonna play this game like any other one. That’s about it.”