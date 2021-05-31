Oilers' Ethan Bear attends anti-racism rally at Rogers Place

Ethan Bear made it clear this past week that he’s got an unbreakable bond with Edmonton Oilers fans.

At a rally outside of Edmonton’s Rogers Place Arena on Saturday afternoon, Bear drove by to thank fans for their support following his receipt of racist messaging after the Oilers were eliminated from the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Bear, who is nehiyâw (Cree) and from Ochapowace in Saskatchewan, thanked fans who supported him following the comments.

“I know this doesn’t represent all Oilers fans or hockey fans, and I greatly appreciate your support and your love during this time,” Bear said in a video put out last week by the Oilers.

“I’m here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments,” Bear added. “I’m proud of where I come from. I’m proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation. I’m not just doing this for myself, I’m doing this for all people of colour, I’m doing this for the next generation to help make change, to love one another, to support one another, to be kind to each other. There’s no place for racism in our communities, in sports, or in our workplace.”

Several fans on social media shared their experience from the event, and in general support of Bear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula E. Kirman (@apaulagetics)