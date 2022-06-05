Oilers on brink of elimination after third straight loss to Avalanche

Colorado is one win away from the Stanley Cup Final, while the Oilers are on the brink of elimination, following a 4-2 Game 3 win in Edmonton by the Avalanche.

The turning point came after an Oilers power play with under eight minutes left in the third period. With the penalty to Avalanche winger J.T. Compher expiring and score tied 2-2, Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard hit the post. The play quickly went back the other way, with Compher outmuscling Bouchard before sneaking the puck through Mike Smith’s legs.

Instead of 3-2 for the Oilers, it was 3-2 Colorado. Mikko Rantanen added an empty netter with 30 seconds left to seal the deal for the Avalanche.

The Oilers had tied the game just five minutes prior to Compher’s goal, on a weak wrist shot by Ryan McLeod.

This game started off with a bang, in more ways than one. After Pavel Francouz shut out the Oilers in Game 2, it took just 38 seconds for Connor McDavid to beat him in Game 3.

Just 30 seconds after McDavid’s goal, Evander Kane took a five-minute major boarding penalty for a dangerous hit on Nazem Kadri. Kadri left the game and didn’t return, and is reportedly “very likely” to be lost for the rest of the series.

The Avalanche had nine shots on the ensuing power play, but couldn’t beat Smith, who stopped 39 of 42 shots he faced on the night.

Valeri Nichushkin scored a pair of goals in the game, benefitting from a lucky bounce on each one. Nichushkin’s first goal came late in the first period, tying the game after his pass was deflected off Darnell Nurse’s stick and past Smith. Five minutes into the second period, a Devon Toews point shot bounced off McDavid and went right to Nichushkin, who beat Smith with a quick shot.

Edmonton needs a near-miracle now, with Colorado one win away from their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 21 years. Game 4 is on Monday.