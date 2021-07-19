After decades of dreaming, chef opens vegan Israeli restaurant



Denman Street has always been one of the best food spots in Vancouver for ethnic eats.

Over the years, it’s been one of the best streets to find African, Spanish, BBQ, Greek, Indian and Malaysian cuisine in the entire city. What Vancouver has never really had is a go to Israeli restaurant, especially one that’s vegan — until now.

After dreaming about it for decades, Ofra Sixto found a hole in the wall space on Denman Street and immediately knew it was where she would open Ofra’s Kitchen. She knew it would be a place for people to eat, meet, tell stories, and be happy.

“Love of food and love of people,” Sixto told Daily Hive, speaking about what inspired her to open the restaurant. “This was a dream of mine for years. COVID or no COVID, I was going to have my dream come true. It surpassed all my expectations, despite the hard work. I love my restaurant, what it represents, and how I make people feel when they come here,” she added.

The food made here is unlike anything we have in Vancouver, and it’s become an amazing addition to the vibrant West End community. You have to try it once, and you’ll definitely be coming back, but it’ll be impossible to pick a favourite item. Even Sixto can’t do that.

“Falafel, vegan burger,” she told us when asked what the most popular dish was. As for her favourite? “I only cook that what I love to eat. Therefore, every dish that comes out of my kitchen is my favourite,” she added.

A visit to Ofra’s Kitchen is to experience and indulge in unique and new flavours, particularly in classic dishes like falafel and baba ghanoush. All of the items on the menu are completely made in-house and from scratch. Even the hummus takes days after soaking the chickpeas, mixing the right ingredients, and blending to perfection.

Not only are the dishes delicious, but they’re good for you too.

“Healthy choices — fresh, tasty, delicious,” said Sixto about her food. Shakshuka seems like a staple now on most great brunch menus in Vancouver, and here there are five different kinds!

Now that the world seems to be recovering from COVID, so does the restaurant industry in Vancouver. It’ll take time, and like many business owners, Sixto has been facing difficult times.

“Not having people dining in is by far the hardest for me as I love people,” Sixto said. There’s a way we can help Sixto and all it takes is making a visit to Ofra’s Kitchen and ordering whatever looks best to you. Listen to the owner herself and trust her advice.

“Give Ofra’s Kitchen a try,” said Sixto. “You will love it!”