It’s official: Evander Kane signs with Oilers for rest of the season

Jan 28 2022, 12:01 am
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Evander Kane is officially a member of the Edmonton Oilers. 

Dan Milstein, Kane’s agent, tweeted out Kane and the Oilers had agreed to contract terms for the 2021-22 season. Reports circulated throughout the day that the player and team had reached a verbal agreement on a contract, a one-year, $2.1 million prorated pact. 

He is expected to travel to Edmonton later Thursday. He will wear No. 91 for the Oilers, according to Milstein. 

Kane was under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December.

That investigation concluded Thursday afternoon.

More to come…

