It’s official: Evander Kane signs with Oilers for rest of the season

Evander Kane is officially a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Dan Milstein, Kane’s agent, tweeted out Kane and the Oilers had agreed to contract terms for the 2021-22 season. Reports circulated throughout the day that the player and team had reached a verbal agreement on a contract, a one-year, $2.1 million prorated pact.

Official: Evander Kane Agrees to contract terms with Edmonton Oilers for the rest of 2021-2022 season. Will travel to Edmonton this evening. Will wear jersey #91. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/4NitLkIcLF — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) January 27, 2022

He is expected to travel to Edmonton later Thursday. He will wear No. 91 for the Oilers, according to Milstein.

Kane was under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December.

That investigation concluded Thursday afternoon. NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel. https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF pic.twitter.com/aUvh0zGFr3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2022

