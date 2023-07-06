NewsPets & Animals

Officers find baby bear on the loose in New Westminster (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Jul 6 2023, 11:51 pm
newwestpd/Instagram

Officers have finally tracked down a baby bear loose in the big city and now the cub will be safely relocated.

On Thursday, July 6, the New Westminster Police Department said it was working with conservation officers to chase down a bear seen on the west side of the city near 14th Street and London Street.

Later, the police department said it had successfully found the bear and posted a couple of unbelievable photos of it.

“Thanks for bearing with us…” wrote police. “Huge thanks to BC Conservation Officers who are now relocating this baby bear back home. We were happy to have lent a hand and bid adieu to our new friend. Thanks to residents who were so accommodating while this little guy was located and tranquilized,” said police.

bear

newwestpd/Instagram

In the photo, you can see six officers carrying the sleeping bear safely out of the New Westminster neighbourhood.

Now, the bear is with the BC Conservation Officer Service and is set to be relocated.

More to come…

