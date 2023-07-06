Officers find baby bear on the loose in New Westminster (PHOTOS)

Officers have finally tracked down a baby bear loose in the big city and now the cub will be safely relocated.

On Thursday, July 6, the New Westminster Police Department said it was working with conservation officers to chase down a bear seen on the west side of the city near 14th Street and London Street.

Please be advised there is a Bear on the loose on the west side of New West. It was last seen near 14th St/London St. If you see the bear, please do not approach it. Our officers are currently dealing with conservation to ensure the bear is safely relocated. #newwest — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) July 6, 2023

Later, the police department said it had successfully found the bear and posted a couple of unbelievable photos of it.

“Thanks for bearing with us…” wrote police. “Huge thanks to BC Conservation Officers who are now relocating this baby bear back home. We were happy to have lent a hand and bid adieu to our new friend. Thanks to residents who were so accommodating while this little guy was located and tranquilized,” said police.

In the photo, you can see six officers carrying the sleeping bear safely out of the New Westminster neighbourhood.

Thanks for bearing with the disturbance. Our friends at @_BCCOS will help this little guy get back home safely. Thanks Conservation Officers! #NewWest 🐻 pic.twitter.com/QJhosOD4qi — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) July 6, 2023

Now, the bear is with the BC Conservation Officer Service and is set to be relocated.

More to come…