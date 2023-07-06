A bear on the loose is being chased down in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are working with conservation officers to chase down a bear on the loose in a busy part of the city.

The New Westminster Police Department said on Twitter that the bear is in the west side of the city, and was last seen near 14th Street and London Street.

“If you see the bear, please do not approach it. Our officers are currently dealing with conservation to ensure the bear is safely relocated,” the force said.

