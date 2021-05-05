These salads are the solution to quick and healthy lunching

In theory, prepping meals for the week ahead of time is a fantastic idea. But in practice, it isn’t always so easy to achieve when we’re juggling work, wellness, and everything else in our lives.

As of February 2021, 3.1 million Canadians were working from home temporarily in response to the pandemic, and 35% of new remote workers reported working longer hours, according to survey findings by Statistics Canada.

When busy schedules and deadlines loom, whether in-office or at home, we’re less likely to have the time to prepare fresh meals to refuel midway through the workday. But Ocean’s has created a solution by launching a new range of ready-to-eat tuna salads.

There are three nourishing and deliciously good tuna salads to choose from, available in the canned seafood section at local grocery stores. Since they require no meal prep time on our end, we’re already fans of this no-brainer lunch option.

First, there’s the Ocean’s Tuna Salad with Red Beans and Corn. Made with skipjack tuna, red beans, corn, carrots, red peppers, pepper extract, sea salt, and a light dressing, it’s a tasty meal that packs 15 grams of protein, iron, fibre, and zero trans fat.

Next, change it up with the addition of healthy grains in the Ocean’s Tuna Salad with Red Quinoa and Sundried Tomatoes. This savoury option has 14 grams of protein with skipjack tuna, red quinoa, onions, green lentils, red peppers, yellow peppers, green beans, corn, sundried tomatoes, sea salt, and chili flakes for a little heat.

The last must-try is the Ocean’s Tuna Salad with Pearl Couscous and Chickpeas. Combining skipjack tuna, pearl couscous, carrots, chickpeas, red peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, celery, parsley, and sea salt, this lunch saviour makes a great post-workout eat with 17 grams of protein.

High in fibre, iron, and deliciousness, the bowls check the boxes for everything we enjoy in a salad — to the point where we wish we made them ourselves.

It’s worth noting that all of the salads contain Ocean’s tuna that has been certified as sustainably caught by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), sourced from a fishery that meets the requirements of the MSC Standard.

Fisheries that secure MSC certification must meet three measures of sustainability, including healthy stock status, sustainable habitat and by-catch impact, and successful fishery management.

When you see the MSC blue fish label on any product, it indicates that the seafood is wild, certified sustainable, and fully traceable — from the ocean right to your cupboard. As a result, it’s good for both you and the environment.

To expedite your lunching sessions with feel-good fuel, head to oceans.ca to download a coupon and try the all-new salads for yourself.