"Good to be back": Obama makes hilarious return to White House (VIDEO)

It has been a while since we’ve seen former US President Barack Obama speak from the White House, but it was like he never left during a Tuesday event.

The event was a celebration for the Affordable Care Act, a move to lower healthcare costs for American families.

Obama opened his speech to a roar of laughter and applause when he jokingly referred to Joe Biden as vice president, though it might have just been out of habit.

He then walked over and gave Biden a hug saying, “that was all set up” which earned him even more laughs.

“It is good to be back in the White House,” Obama continued. He said that he had heard some “changes have been made by the current president since I was last here.”

“Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now.”

It’s an honor to welcome my friend President @BarackObama back to the White House. I look forward to discussing the big step we’re announcing today that would expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act for families and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/FkLnkB96Jt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022

It wasn’t just Obama getting the jokes in. Biden quipped about having lunch with Obama, and not being sure about who was supposed to sit where. Later, after Biden ended his speech to sign the executive order, he joked to the former president, “Barack, let me remind you, it’s a hot mic.”

You can watch the full video below, and the fun begins around 10 minutes in.