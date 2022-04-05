It’s hard to believe that Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope took place almost 42 years ago. And although more than four decades have passed since the brave young man from Winnipeg ran across the country on one leg to raise money for cancer research, his legacy is arguably more alive than ever.

In fact, the Terry Fox Foundation is kicking off this year’s annual run with the launch of a limited-edition T-shirt designed by famous Canadian artist Douglas Coupland in collaboration with the Fox Family.

According to the foundation, the shirt, produced by Adidas, features “a dot-screened portrait of Terry and the words ‘I’m Not a Quitter’ printed on the sleeve or back, inspired by a quote from Terry in 1980, ‘Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter.'”

Although the shirts will be made available to the public at terryfox.org as of April 12, more than a few Canadian A-listers have already partnered with the foundation to support the cause. So far, the long list includes:

Alessia Cara, Catherine O’Hara, Catherine Reitman, Darryl Sittler, Josh Trager, Margaret Atwood, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Michael Bublé, Michael “Pinball” Clemons, Penny Oleksiak, Perdita Felicien, Rachel McAdams, Rick Mercer, Ryland James, Sarah McLachlan, Sidney Crosby, Tessa Virtue, Tom Cochrane Tyler McGregor and Tyler Shaw.

According to The Terry Fox Foundation, “all proceeds support cancer research in Canada.” Since 1981, after Terry lost his battle with cancer, the charity set up in his name has raised more than $800 million for cancer research.

This year’s annual Terry Fox Run will take place on September 18 across Canada.

To get involved, click here.