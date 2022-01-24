Indigenous dance "lifts the spirits" of these Metro Vancouver artists

Nyla Carpentier of the Tahltan and Kaska First Nations has danced for nearly her entire life. Now, the North Vancouver-based powwow dancer and teacher is sharing her love of indigenous dance in a series of classes beginning in early February.

“I’ve been dancing since I was about two years old,” said Carpentier in an interview with Daily Hive. “I started dancing at the Odawa Powwow in Nepean, Ontario, back in the 1980s, so I’ve been dancing for about 37 years.

“I love the feeling of movement and dancing for my family. It brings them a lot of joy. When I teach, I love seeing students get a move or create their own. As they say, ‘Dance hard, dance proud, dance for those who can’t.'”

Carpentier is leading online Adult Powwow and Family Powwow classes for Raven Spirit Dance Society (RSD), a contemporary Indigenous Dance company based in Vancouver. Participants will work up a sweat, building stamina and muscles as they learn different styles of powwow dance and the basic steps of traditional, jingle, and fancy.

Each series run for six weeks, with the adult class starting on February 5 and the Family Powwow beginning on February 7. Participants can register in advance or drop into the Zoom classes by donation to RSD.

“Adult classes for ages 16 years and up will be Powwow Bootcamp style and more of an exercise class. The family powwow is all ages and more of a practice class at a slower pace,” explained Carpentier, who also has French and Scottish heritage. “Both classes will be fun and high energy, though expect to sweat more during the Bootcamp.”

For the multifaceted performer and new mother, Indigenous dance is a way to connect to the body and lift the spirit.

“Powwow dancing is a mixture of tradition and contemporary. While the styles and movements have roots, they do evolve as time goes on,” said Carpentier. “This is one of the many reasons it’s important to me that today I can dance and be able to teach my daughter everything I know.

“With everything Indigenous people have gone through and continue to go through, dancing is one way to show we are still here.”

Starr Muranko, Indigenous dancer, choreographer and co-artistic director of RSD, is also thankful for the legacy of Indigenous dance.

“I am grateful each day that I am able to express myself through dance and creativity,” said Muranko. “That I am able to connect more deeply to who I am and the legacy of those who went before me through my dance practice. Hopefully, I will be able to leave something meaningful for future generations as well.”

RSD was founded in 2005 by artistic Director Michelle Olson to celebrate and elevate the voices of Indigenous dance artists. The company has produced numerous acclaimed dance works for local, national and international audiences, including the recent Chapter 21 choreographed and performed by Muranko and directed by Yvette Nolan.

“Raven Spirit values how Indigenous expression is realized through contemporary dance. We participate in dialogues and advocate for Indigenous artists to have a voice and a space to share their work within Canadian arts culture,” explained Muranko.

Work is underway on RSD’s next full-length piece titled Confluence, premiering in July at the Dancing on the Edge Festival before touring to the Yukon. The group work is a co-creation with Indigenous artists Michelle Olson, Jeanette Kotowich, Tasha Faye Evans, Emily Solstice, and Muranko.

“What I enjoy most about my work with RSD is that I can bring all of me to my work. All of the different parts of my history and my family. Who I am as a woman, an artist, and a mother,” shared Muranko, who will be leading a Masterclass at the Matriarchs Uprising festival next month.

“The company creates space that allows me to step more fully into who I am and be able to create work with other amazing and powerful women. It is a gift that I am so grateful for.”

RSD is continuing to expand support for Indigenous artists through their Artist-in-Residency program with Kotowich and their Choreographers Creation Residency program supporting emerging Indigenous choreographers.

“Community outreach is an important extension of our company and connects us back to a strong reason of why we do the work we do,” said Muranko. “To be able to reflect back to the community the importance of sharing Indigenous stories.

“We are excited to be able to start sharing work with live audiences in the near future in a larger way and to continue to be a part of conversations and collaborations with Indigenous artists across Turtle Island and across oceans with friends and colleagues in Australia and New Zealand. And of course, we will be all logging on to Zoom to dance the New Year in with Nyla’s powwow classes.”

When: Every Saturday from February 5 to March 12 (Adult), Every Monday from February 7 to March 13 (Family)

Time: 3 to 5 pm (Saturdays), 5 to 7 pm (Mondays)

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: By donation, register online