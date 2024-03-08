Metro Vancouver nurse who punched patient in the face disciplined

A New Westminster nurse has been temporarily suspended from work after he punched a patient in the face during a hospital altercation.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives posted a discipline notice online this month, noting that the incident began with the patient assaulting nurse Errol Latchman.

The nurse, however, escalated the situation. He threw charcoal at the patient and “assaulted them in the face with a closed fist.”

BCCNM said the patient had visited the emergency room and was “vulnerable.”

The nurse agreed to have his registration suspended for one month. To get it back, he’ll have to complete a remedial course in anger management and ethics.