Support the BC SPCA with these custom vodka sodas from Nude

When Vancouver-based Nude Beverages was first founded, the company had one goal in mind: to make the cleanest and best-tasting alcoholic beverages in the world.

An industry leader in sugar- and sweetener-free alcoholic beverages in Canada, Nude has expanded its line to include flavoured gin soda, lemonade, and tequila soda along with its standard vodka beverages, all with the brand’s signature high-quality ingredients and clean alcohol base.

Close to the heart

As the company grows, so do its goals. Animal welfare is close to the hearts of everyone on the Nude team, and an important part of their company. This is why a portion of all sales goes toward animal rescue organizations in each area where Nude is sold.

Since its inception in 2013, Nude has donated over $230,000 as part of its #pawsofnude pledge to support animals in need. But they aren’t stopping there.

To up the ante, Nude is launching the Paw Pack, a custom vodka soda 12-packed crafted in support of the BC SPCA. For every pack sold, $1 will go directly to the BC SPCA, helping fund their crucial work in animal welfare.

Meet Oliver

The box features two dogs; Kazoo and Oliver. While Kazoo has recently been adopted, Oliver is still looking for a loving forever home. And he’s not the only one — hundreds of animals are up for adoption through the BC SPCA.

Adoption efforts aren’t the only way the BC SPCA helps animals. In 2023 the organization helped 135,764 animals; directly caring for over 35,000 injured, homeless, neglected, and abused animals, and assisting over 100,000 through community programs, such as spay/neuter surgeries and pet food banks.

The Paw Pack celebrates the amazing work done by the BC SPCA, while directly giving back. As for customers like you — you get to enjoy delicious beverages with the knowledge that your purchase has a greater purpose.

You can find the Paw Pack at your local liquor store. As always, please drink responsibly.