Nude Skinny Margaritas have returned for an end-of-summer blast

Summer is slowly winding down, but there’s still lots of time to enjoy the sunshine with our favourite drink. That’s why we’re thrilled that one of Nude Beverages‘ most popular offerings has made a comeback.

The Vancouver-based company has restocked its Nude Beverages Skinny Margaritas, which are made with all the flavour and zest of your favourite cocktails without any sugar.

Enjoy the final few weeks of summer by sipping on the classic Lime Margarita, zesty Grapefruit Paloma, or tropical Pineapple Margarita. Each contains just 100 calories and is also sweetener-free.

“Nude is dedicated to providing delicious, quality drinks for those who love to indulge without compromise,” Nude said in a release. “Whether you’re hosting an end-of-summer party, relaxing after a long day, or simply enjoying a quiet evening, Skinny Margaritas are available now and waiting to be enjoyed.”

Nude Beverages Skinny Margaritas — all 5% ABV, carb-free and zero sugar — are available now in BC and Alberta.

The company is also giving back this summer and all year round with its #pawsofnude pledge. A portion of all sales go towards local animal rescue organizations in areas where it is sold.

Over $230,000 has been donated to help animals in need since the initiative’s launch.

You can stay up to date with Nude and future drink drops by following them on Instagram.