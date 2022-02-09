Evan McEachran crashes out in big air event at Beijing Olympics (VIDEO)

Evan McEachran was close. Very close.

But unfortunately, the 24-year-old couldn’t stick the landing.

McEachran finished ninth in men’s inaugural big air event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after failing to cleanly land his second and third attempts at the event.

The Oakville, Ontario, product was second after the event’s first run with a score of 93.00.

BIG SCORE for a BIG TRICK from Evan McEachran 🚨 The Canadian throws it down with his first trick of the ski big air final pic.twitter.com/Z9ij1GDcS6 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

His second and third runs netted scores of 22.50 and 11.50, respectively, after his spills.

The event combines the best two scores out of the three runs.

Evan McEachran goes big on his second trick but had a little trouble on the landing, still has one more jump to come 🎿🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onGHeuqg92 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

Evan McEachran's final jump of the big air event won't be enough to land him on the podium 🇨🇦 McEachran will have another shot at the podium in the men's slopestyle event Feb. 13 at 11:30 pm ET pic.twitter.com/3X0gKg573m — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

“Daaaamn! Couldn’t quite put a second one down today, but I put it all out there and that is something I will never regret!” McEachran said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “What a debut for BigAir at the OShow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan McEachran (@evanmceachran)

Birk Ruud of Norway was named Olympic champion with a gold medal performance that turned in a score of 187.75. Colby Stevenson of the United States captured silver at 183.00, and Henrik Harlaut of Sweden netted a bronze with a combined score of 181.00.

Officially, McEachran finished ninth at 115.00.

McEachran will have another shot at the podium in the men’s slopestyle event on February 13. He had a sixth-place finish in men’s slopestyle at the 2018 PyeongChang Games in his Olympic debut four years ago.

“Slopestyle is still to come, with practice starting in the morning! LFG,” McEachran continued.

McEachran finished ninth in the inaugural big air at the FIS World Championships in 2017. In 2021, he finished fifth in big air and eighth in slopestyle at the worlds. He also finished fifth twice in big air at the X Games: in Norway in 2019 and in Aspen in 2021.