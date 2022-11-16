Canadian spot named one of the best 30 travel destinations for 2023 (VIDEOS)

Only one Canadian spot made the cut for Lonely Planet’s top 30 travel destinations for 2023, and it spotlights the Atlantic coast.

The travel guidebook publisher released its annual “Best in Travel” list, which offers a curated set of itineraries to explore places around the world.

This year, Lonely Planet sorted 30 destinations into five categories — eat, journey, connect, learn, and unwind.

Nova Scotia has been crowned one of the best destinations under journey.

“The beauty of Nova Scotia can’t be confined to one town,” explained Lonely Planet.

“The best way to experience the postcard-perfect communities that dot its shores is by taking a journey, driving between seaside villages.”

While the winters can be harsh, influenced by the wild waves of the Atlantic Ocean, the guide celebrates the adventure that defrosts in the summer.

“Nova Scotians emerge to hike the trails, lounge on the beaches, tuck into gigantic lobster suppers and celebrate their Celtic roots with lively ceilidhs (parties with music and dancing),” it reads.

The province has a whole page dedicated to everything you can do and see including top attractions like Peggy’s Point Lighthouse and Joggins Fossil Cliffs.

Lonely Planet also helps you plan the perfect trip to Nova Scotia with guides covering when to visit, the best ways to get around, and the ultimate road trip itinerary for the coastal province.

Other destinations that made the list are Lima, Peru, for its food; Jamaica as the perfect place to unwind; and El Salvador “where your best souvenir is what you learn.”

This isn’t the first time Nova Scotia has been celebrated for its picturesque views.

In September, the dreamy Cabot Trail on the province’s Cape Breton Island ranked among the most popular road trip routes in the world.

Sadly, one of the province’s natural wonders was swept away during Hurricane Fiona.

Nova Scotians were heartbroken when they found that the historical Shubenacadie tree was destroyed. It was estimated to be at least three centuries old.