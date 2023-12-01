You can own this castle in Canada for less than the average home in Toronto or Vancouver

Imagine owning a castle in Canada for less than the average price of a detached home in Vancouver or Toronto.

A listing for a castle in Nova Scotia can turn this fairytale into reality.

Castle Moffett, located in Bucklaw, Nova Scotia, by Lake Bras d’Or, is on sale for just under a million dollars at $999,999.

Formerly run as a five-star bed and breakfast, the castle sits on over 163 acres of land with beautiful views of Bras d’Or.

The new owners of the castle would also have private access to the vast lakefront.

And you can reign over the hundreds of acres of land for cheaper than the average detached home price in Vancouver ($2,626,100, according to Royal LePage in October) and Toronto ($1,693,700).

Getting to the front door of the castle will make you feel like you’re in Bridgerton with its cedar-lined driveway.

Why have just one guest bedroom when you can have 10? Especially with all the balls you can throw in the castle’s two-story great room.

Each room in the castle has propane fireplaces, ornate furnishings, lake views and spa ensuites decked out with bidets, walk-in showers and jet tubs.

The property also has some fun amenities like a gym, a rec room with a bar, a wine cellar, a sauna, and massage rooms.

The grounds are straight out of a fairytale with a babbling brook that runs under the great room and continues through the perfectly manicured front gardens.

There are stone-walled and arched walkways over the brook, making it look like a moat of sorts, which is very on-brand for a castle.

“The property has undergone many renovations under current ownership and will require further renovations under new ownership,” reads the listing.

“Buyers to assume any further improvements after closing and will enjoy this Castle for many years to come.”

Here are more photos of this enchanting Nova Scotia castle.